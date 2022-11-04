In visit to UW-Eau Claire, Sen. Bernie Sanders calls this midterm the most consequential of his lifetime

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Vermont Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was at UW-Eau Claire Friday encouraging young people to get out and vote during the midterm election.
Sanders, an Independent, was at the university as part of the "Our Future is Now" tour, organized by the groups NextGen America and Move On. The tour has spanned several battleground states, making stops mostly at colleges to encourage students there to vote.
President of NextGen America Cristina Tzintzun-Ramirez told News 18 they wanted Sen. Sanders to speak because of his popularity among young people.
She said they want the youngest eligible voters to make their voice heard at the ballot box, especially in Wisconsin.
"Wisconsin is really a key battleground to determine what happens in the rest of the country, not just in this election but moving forward," Tzintzun-Ramirez said. "Young people have delivered time and time again for progressive and on the issues they care about, so we knew we needed to come to Wisconsin."
Sen. Sanders told the crowd he believes the Democratic party is not perfect, but he said college-age voters can be a part of changing it. He said there is often a low turnout among young voters despite them being a large demographic of eligible voters.
He also called this midterm the most consequential of his lifetime.
"I am here to beg of you, for your own sakes, not for me but for your own sakes, to see that young people get a fair shot at the future, and you come out in voting in numbers that are representative of your position in the population," he said.
When the event ended busses were available to drive people to the Eau Claire in-person absentee voting location at city hall.
The midterm election is November 8.