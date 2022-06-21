Jan. 6 hearing shows texts from Sen. Johnson aide seeking to give Pence fake elector votes

(WQOW) - A key takeaway from Tuesday's January 6 Hearing is an exchange between staffers for Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson and then-Vice President Mike Pence.
Text messages shared Tuesday show that an aide to the Republican Senator asked an aide to Pence how Johnson could hand-deliver him the fake slates of Trump electors from Michigan and Wisconsin, which had not been sent to the national archives.
Pence's aide responded that Johnson should not give that to him.
Jan. 6 Committee shows evidence that Sen. Ron Johnson attempted to deliver slates of "fake" Trump electors from Wisconsin and Michigan to then-Vice Pres. Mike Pence, according to text from Johnson staffer.— ABC News (@ABC) June 21, 2022
“Do not give that to him,” Pence aide responded. https://t.co/OO4aRea0h7 pic.twitter.com/SWOcQQ0i9D
The revelations received immediate backlash, with some like Lieutenant Governor and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes calling for his resignation.
In a statement Tuesday, Johnson's office said he had no involvement in this and said it was a staff-to-staff exchange.