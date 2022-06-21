 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 6 hearing shows texts from Sen. Johnson aide seeking to give Pence fake elector votes

  • Updated
  • 0
ron johnson insurrection hearing

(WQOW) - A key takeaway from Tuesday's January 6 Hearing is an exchange between staffers for Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Text messages shared Tuesday show that an aide to the Republican Senator asked an aide to Pence how Johnson could hand-deliver him the fake slates of Trump electors from Michigan and Wisconsin, which had not been sent to the national archives.

Pence's aide responded that Johnson should not give that to him.

The revelations received immediate backlash, with some like Lieutenant Governor and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes calling for his resignation.

In a statement Tuesday, Johnson's office said he had no involvement in this and said it was a staff-to-staff exchange.

Tags