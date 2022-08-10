Jesse James secures GOP nomination for State Senate District 23

(WQOW) - Republican Jesse James has won the primary for Senate District 23, and the only Democrat opposing him is a write-in candidate.
The 23rd Senate District is currently represented by Republican Kathy Bernier. She announced on January 7 she would retire at the end of her term.
James, of Altoona, is currently working in the Assembly representing the 68th District. Before that, he was the police and fire chief in Altoona.
The 23rd Senate District covers all of Chippewa County, a northeastern portion of Dunn County, the northwestern portion of Eau Claire County, all of Clark County, and parts of Jackson, Wood, and Marathon County. Click here to view the map.
James will face write-in candidate Dan Hardy on November 8.