Kelly Westlund announces run for 25th State Senate district

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - The largest Senate district in Wisconsin will have a new representative after the November election, and at an event held Friday, Kelly Westlund announced she is throwing her hat into the ring.
According to our affiliate WDIO, Westlund is a former Ashland city councilor. In 2014, she was the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. She has also worked for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin since 2015.
Westlund made the announcement at an event with Janet Bewley, who is the current Senator for District 25. Bewley announced she would not seek reelection after more than ten years in Madison.
In a statement to WDIO, Westlund said she is running because the people of northern Wisconsin need a strong voice in Madison.
The 25th Senate District includes all of Washburn county, as well as parts of Burnett, Polk, Dunn, Chippewa, Barron, and St. Croix counties. Click here to see a map (based on 2011 Wisconsin Act 43).