Kleefisch meets with Chippewa Valley voters ahead of primary election

ALTOONA (WQOW) - With the August primary just days away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch met with voters in western Wisconsin on Thursday.
The former Wisconsin Lt. Governor was joined by Scott Walker, the former Governor she served under for eight years. The pair dropped in during breakfast at Altoona Family Restaurant before visiting the Eau Claire County GOP headquarters.
Kleefisch touted her experience and how she truly understands Wisconsin residents.
"I'm a middle-class mom on a budget and I actually experience in real-time this 'Biden-flation' that has led so many people to struggle to buy groceries and gas on the same day. We're going to tackle the affordability crisis and make Wisconsin affordable again," Kleefisch said.
While the primary is right around the corner, there still is not a front-runner. One voter who met Kleefisch on Thursday said he thinks independent voters will define this election season.
"I think a lot of people are waiting until Tuesday. I think there are going to be a lot of independents that come out. I think the independents will be the swing vote," Altoona resident John Erikson said.
The August primary election is this Tuesday, Aug. 9. The winner of the GOP race will face off with Governor Tony Evers in Novembers as he seeks reelection.