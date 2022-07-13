Kleefisch promises to get Wisconsin back to work at Chippewa Valley campaign speech

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Republican hopeful for governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a few campaign stops in the Chippewa Valley on July 12, speaking at the GOP headquarters in Altoona after making a stop at Farm Technology Days in Clark County.
Dozens of supporters gathered to hear what the former lieutenant governor under the Walker administration had to say, and her message was well received by those in attendance.
"We're going to take back control and give it back to the people," Kleefisch said. "We're going to get back to work, finally. Make the state affordable again. We're going to back the badge and make the state safe again. We're going to do universal school choice and make sure that our children are never locked out of their classrooms again."
A recent Marquette University poll shows Kleefisch trailing Trump-endorsed candidate Tim Michels by a narrow, 1% margin.