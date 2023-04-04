Lake Hallie voters pass referendums for road repair, police funding

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Voters in Lake Hallie chose to support the city as it sought to raise the level limit to hire a new police officer, and to repair roads.
The first question asked if Lake Hallie should be allowed to exceed the levy limit by $110,000 to fund the village law enforcement and hire one new full-time police officer. They currently have 11 officers, but the police chief told News 18 that is not enough to keep up with their growing population.
The second question asked if the village should be able to exceed the levy limit by $700,000 for public safety payments and for repairing roads in the village.
Neither referendum will raise taxes for Lake Hallie residents. Village officials said the money will be redirected from other projects that have already been completed, mainly the Lake Hallie municipal building, which was paid off this year.