Large voter turnout in Eau Claire causes one polling site to run out of paper ballots

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many Eau Claire residents turned out to cast their ballot for the spring 2023 election. Turnout was so high that one of the polling sites ran out of paper ballots.
A total of 38.6% of eligible voters in Eau Claire County went out and voted Tuesday. As of 5 p.m., roughly 41% of city residents voted in the spring election. That's about 1,700 voters.
An election inspector at the Bridge Church on East Clairemont Avenue said they were out of paper ballots for roughly an hour between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. So they had to ask folks to use the one electronic voting machine.
They said the line was so long that it wrapped around the room. Eventually, they were able to pick up more paper ballots from the city elections office.
The city of Eau Claire received more than 5,000 absentee ballots. That includes both drive-thru and mail-in numbers. That's about 1,300 more than the April 2021 spring election.