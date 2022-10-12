Latest Marquette Poll shows shrinking lead for Evers, widening gap for Johnson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Results of a new poll released by Marquette University Law School shows the race for Wisconsin governor is nearly a dead heat, while incumbent Senator Ron Johnson has widened the gap over Mandela Barnes.
According to the poll, 52% of likely voters now support Republican Ron Johnson, compared to 46% for his Democratic challenger, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. This 6% margin is up from the mere 1% gap in September.
In the governor’s race, the poll showed Governor Tony Evers had a 3% edge in September, but that’s dwindled to just a 1% edge over Republican candidate Tim Michels.
Dr. Charles Franklin, the director of the poll, said independent voters are largely responsible for these shifts, with partisan voters remaining firmly entrenched.
"What has been striking all year long and still remains striking in this poll, is how the parties look at issues completely differently," Franklin said. "Voters aren't really single-issue voters. Each of these issues moves people a little bit in the direction of one party or the other beyond their party identification."
Back in August, Barnes had a 15% lead with Independents. Now, Johnson leads independents by 6%, a strong indication swing votes will be the deciding factor in these midterms.
View the full results of the poll here.
Marquette Law School will be releasing one more poll on November 7, the day before the election.