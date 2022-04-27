 Skip to main content
Latest Marquette Poll shows who is leading in race for U.S. Senate, governor

(WQOW) - A new Marquette Poll finds a tight race for state Democrats aiming for the U.S. Senate, while Republicans seem to have a strong idea of their preferred candidate in the governor's race.

In the primary contest, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is supported by 19% of Democrats and independents who plan to vote Democrat. Meanwhile, 16% of that same group plan to vote for Alex Lasry.

Eau Claire native Sarah Godlewski is lower on the scale with 7% support, and Tom Nelson is supported by 5% of Democrats. All other candidates are polling below 1%, and 48% are not sure who they will vote for.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Kleefisch is the clear Republican candidate of choice for the gubernatorial race. 32% of Republicans polled support her, while Kevin Nicholson is polling at 10%, and Timothy Ramthun at 4%. 46% are unsure.

This poll was conducted before Tim Michels announced he would be running for governor.

Also included in the poll is the approval rating of Governor Tony Evers. 49% of those polled say they approve of how Evers is handling his job as governor, with 43% disapproval and 7% unsure.

Click here to view the entire poll results. 

