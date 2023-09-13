Leaders react to call for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice's impeachment

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Democratic lawmakers are responding to Republicans calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz.
Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader Robin Vos announced the Wednesday creation of a panel to investigate the criteria for impeachment.
As we previously reported, GOP lawmakers are considering impeaching Judge Protasiewicz due to comments she made on the campaign trail on redistricting, with Vos saying she prejudged cases pending before the Supreme Court.
Related: Why Wisconsin Republicans are talking about impeaching a new state Supreme Court justice
Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) said an impeachment would be unprecedented and goes against all other rulings of freedom of speech. Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said if a vote went through, Wisconsinites would fight back.
"Frankly if they moved forward with an impeachment vote, I think that the people of Wisconsin and the people across the nation would recoil, and they would be held accountable to a standard that they have never seen before," said Sen. Agard.
Dr. Melinda Brennan, the executive director for Wisconsin American Civil Liberties Union, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization spoke against the impeachment as well. She said Protasiewicz has not been in office long enough for any criminal activity or corruption. She added these calls destabilize democracy and silence the will of Wisconsin voters.
"It doesn't resonate with people who expect their votes to be counted," said Dr. Brennan. "It doesn't resonate with candidates who think they will get a fair shake once elected and can serve because they've been asked to by the people. It doesn't accomplish any of those objectives."
No case or hearing has been made to vote on impeaching Judge Protasiewicz.
News 18 reached out to area Republican legislators but have not heard back.