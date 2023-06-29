Local childcare center owners share state budget cut concerns

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Wisconsin State Senate approved the next state budget Wednesday. However, missing from the budget was funding for Childcare Counts, a federally funded COVID-19 relief plan for early childhood care centers.
Milestones Early Educational Community owners Kerry and Arnie Swoboda said they are very concerned with the cut. Without state funding, the aid from Childcare Counts is expected to run out in early 2024.
The funds received typically cover subsidized early learning and improved wages for childcare workers. For the Swoboda's, it funds livable wages for their workers.
"Without that grant funding, it really has an impact on our current staffing and any potential recruitment that is needed to maintain high-quality care in both Chippewa and Menomonie," said Kerry Swoboda.
Without the grant funding — the Swoboda's said they will either have to lower employee pay or increase childcare rates for parents.
Governor Tony Evers said cutting funding is a workforce issue that could cause parents to leave jobs in order to care for children.
"I thought it was handled poorly by the legislature, I had money in the budget and we have money left over in our surplus that we could've provided that and for some reason republicans decided not to do anything," Gov. Evers said.
The current budget surplus totals $7 billion. On Wednesday's vote, Republicans voted against a Democrat-proposed amendment that would've spent $340 million dollars to extend funding for childcare counts for the next 2 years.
