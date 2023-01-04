Local experts on the House's Speakership stalemate; Van Orden "strongly supports" Kevin McCarthy

(WQOW) - Capitol Hill is at a historic stalemate: after six votes over the past two days, the House of Representatives is struggling to choose a Speaker.
Experts say typically, the choosing of a Speaker of the House is simple and ceremonial; that the role itself is a formality, as the GOP holds the majority no matter who is Speaker.
But for the first two days of Congress' new session, it has been held up indefinitely. That's something that hasn't happened in 100 years.
A nominee needs 218 votes to become Speaker. The Republican party's presumed leader, Kevin McCarthy, is struggling to get there. A political science professor at UW-Eau Claire, Geoff Peterson, said that's due to an "internal battle" within the party.
"This is very much a protest targeted at McCarthy," Peterson said.
Rich Postlewaite, a political science professor at UW-Stout, said that's due to a so-called "Freedom Caucus": 20 to 30 people who are refusing to vote for McCarthy.
"They're making all sorts of demands on Kevin McCarthy," said Postlewaite. He said those demands include things like committee assignments.
Peterson said that's because McCarthy is more traditional and no longer represents the direction some Republicans want to go in. He said that signals continued immobility, even once a Speaker is chosen.
"More importantly, this signals the level of conflict in the party," Peterson said. "If they're willing to have this huge, drawn-out, public fight over who should be Speaker, it seems very unlikely they're going to agree on a whole lot of legislation either."
As far as choosing a Speaker goes, the House will continue to vote until someone gets the majority. The last time this happened in 1923, that took months.
In the meantime, Members-elect are still waiting to be sworn in, the House can't pass legislation, and committees can't be formed.
Peterson said McCarthy is unlikely to clinch the majority. Instead, there's even talk of choosing a Speaker who is not a current member of Congress. Postlewaite said that could be a moderate candidate the Democrats may support.
Our Congressional Representative-elect, Derrick Van Orden, told News 18 he is voting for Kevin McCarthy. He said in a statement:
"I strongly support him as the next Speaker of the House and encourage my fellow conservatives to get on board so we can right this ship and get America back on track."