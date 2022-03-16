Local fire personnel speak out about PTSD following bipartisan bills

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A pair of bipartisan bills in the Wisconsin State Legislature would expand worker's compensation benefits for first responders who have PTSD.
Eau Claire Fire Department Deputy Chief Allyn Bertrang said PTSD among ECFD's ranks is common. He added that with higher call volumes in recent years, the number of incidents can be impactful.
"Incidents that emergency service people are dealing with on a daily basis is well outside the realm of what other people might deal with ever in their lives," Bertrang said.
He added that the Eau Claire Fire Department has multiple programs in place including annual wellness checks with a mental health professional and a peer support partnership with the Eau Claire Police Department.
The Senate bills are expected to be taken up during the legislature's next session.