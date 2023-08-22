Local GOP members excited to see lesser-known candidates debate in Milwaukee

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday night, eight Republican presidential candidates will take the debate stage in Milwaukee and one local organization will be in attendance.
The Eau Claire Republican Party will have two members at the debate. One person from the organization is Brendan Dooley who said he's excited to see all the candidates. He added Donald Trump not being in attendance will draw focus to other candidates and their platforms.
Dooley is interested in seeing how each person will comment on the latest Trump indictment. But he's most excited to see the candidates talk about different issues — from international affairs such as the Ukrainian war to domestic ones like the Maui wildfires.
"I'm curious how they'll take our needs as a country as well as address the needs of Wisconsin and see how in tune they are with us. I think that will either hit home or not," Dooley said.
Overall — Dooley said he's looking for a candidate that has a vision the party can rally behind.