Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 105 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 7
PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local GOP members excited to see lesser-known candidates debate in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0
GOP logo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday night, eight Republican presidential candidates will take the debate stage in Milwaukee and one local organization will be in attendance.

The Eau Claire Republican Party will have two members at the debate. One person from the organization is Brendan Dooley who said he's excited to see all the candidates. He added Donald Trump not being in attendance will draw focus to other candidates and their platforms.

Dooley is interested in seeing how each person will comment on the latest Trump indictment. But he's most excited to see the candidates talk about different issues — from international affairs such as the Ukrainian war to domestic ones like the Maui wildfires.

"I'm curious how they'll take our needs as a country as well as address the needs of Wisconsin and see how in tune they are with us. I think that will either hit home or not," Dooley said.

Overall — Dooley said he's looking for a candidate that has a vision the party can rally behind.

Tags

