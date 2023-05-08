Local lawmakers discuss 'Day Without Child Care' by highlighting 'Child Care Counts' program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday was a 'Day Without Child Care' — an initiative that raises awareness about the childcare crisis.
Representative Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) and Senator Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick) visited Beautiful Minds Child Care Center in Eau Claire.
The main goal of the visit was to promote the 'Child Care Counts' program. It was started during the COVID-19 pandemic to give emergency funding to childcare centers.
To help the program continue, local lawmakers would like $340 million in ARPA funding to be allocated from governor tony Evers' proposed biennial budget.
Emerson says this will help childcare centers stay open and provide proper staffing. It will also continue to help keep childcare affordable for families.
"If we lost Childcare Counts they'd have to raise the rates about $100 a week per child. So you're talking $400 a month — that's a car payment," Emerson said.
Under Governor Evers proposed budget the program would become permanent. Since the emergency funding began, more than 3,300 childcare centers in the state have received funding.