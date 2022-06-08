Local legislators react to Gov. Evers' special session to repeal 1849 abortion ban

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers has called for a special session, where he will be asking legislators to repeal the state's so-called dormant abortion ban from 1849 that could become law if the U.S. Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade, as is indicated by a leaked draft opinion.
In a press release, Evers said the move is not political; it's about doing the right thing for Wisconsin, which he said is supporting Wisconsinites' rights to make their own healthcare decisions.
Democratic Representative Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire agrees, saying women deserve equal healthcare rights. She said she will be voting to repeal the 173-year-old law.
"We owe it to the people of Wisconsin to have this discussion," Emerson said. "We are not the Wisconsin of 1849. We should not have these laws governing us anymore and we owe it to every single person to figure out where Wisconsin stands now."
Democratic Eau Claire State Senator Jeff Smith told News 18 he also supports Evers' decision, saying "if we don't act now, we risk going back to a time when doctors were criminalized for providing care and patients criminalized for seeking that care."
Local Republican Representative Rob Summerfield, however, said Evers is getting ahead of himself. He said this is the 11th special session Evers has called in this term, and this time, they are still waiting on a decision from Washington.
"I think the big thing we need to do is to figure out what the Supreme Court rules," Summerfield said. "The leaks have been out there but they still have not come back with the ruling, so I'm waiting to see what the Supreme Court rules."
Republican Chippewa Falls State Senator Kathy Bernier expressed similar feelings in a press release: "Today's special session call by Governor Evers is just the latest of his many overtly political efforts to push his liberal agenda."
The Legislature will meet for the session on June 22.