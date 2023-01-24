 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local political expert on how upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election could affect the state's abortion law

  • 0
wisconsin supreme court exterior doors.jpg

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is April 4, with one seat up for grabs. A local political expert said it's not usually a contentious race, but this year, the overturn of Roe v. Wade has put it on the map.

Though it's typically a nonpartisan election there are two conservative and two liberal candidates in the primary. In April, that will be down to two candidates in total.

Pro-choice activists took to the streets in Madison on January 22, saying the election gives them hope that Wisconsin's pre-Civil War law banning abortion could be changed or repealed if a progressive candidate is elected.

Those against abortion hope a conservative candidate could cement the ban if it is brought into question.

That's because Attorney General Josh Kaul recently filed a lawsuit claiming the 1849 ban is nullified by laws passed in the state since then.

"It's interpreting state law in front of a judge on a very emotional issue," said Rich Postlewaite, a social science professor at UW-Stout.

Postlewaite said another progressive candidate on the Court, which currently has a 4-3 conservative majority, would help get that lawsuit to the governor.

He said spring elections typically have a very low turnout, but with abortion on the ballot, more voters may be mobilized this April.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you