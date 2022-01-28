Local professor reacts to President Biden's SCOTUS plans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - President Biden said he intends to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court and a local professor is excited about the idea.
President Biden reaffirmed his prior campaign promise at a White House press conference on Thursday alongside retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.
The president's nominee will be the first Black woman and third Black justice to sit on the country's highest court if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Ketanji Brown-Jackson, a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge, is the current frontrunner to replace Breyer.
UW-Eau Claire professor Dr. Selika Ducksworth Lawton said most Chippewa Valley residents will be supportive of the president's nominee as she is as qualified as other nominees.
"People here are very willing to respect qualifications for the most part and I think for young Black women seeing a Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court I think, like my daughter, seeing a woman in that kind of position will be empowering," Ducksworth-Lawton said.
Ducksworth-Lawton noted that jurists of color who are nominees to federal posts by presidents of either party face harsher confirmation processes.
Ducksworth-Lawton added that it's important for Biden to show through his picks that he is looking at qualifications first, that he select a nominee who will hold the constitution in high regard, and a jurist who will uphold the rule of law.
Turning to a Black woman nominee during this point in time to help balance the court is a smart move, Ducksworth-Lawton said, because people need to see those who don't look like them but still treat them in an equitable manner.