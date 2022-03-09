Local professor weighs in on redistricting battle between Gov. Evers and GOP

(WQOW) - A local political science professor is weighing in on state Republicans and Democrats' current battle about legislative maps and answering the question: will the country's highest court hear the case?
The Wisconsin Supreme Court sided 4-to-3 with Gov. Tony Evers' version of state legislative maps for the next 10 years.
State and federal Republicans responded by announcing plans to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
But UW-Stout professor Rich Postlewaite said the country's high court is unlikely to hear the case based on previous decisions.
"One of the things the court said now was if you can prove that the voters voted that way because of the maps, we can take it up as a gerrymandered issue, but I can't prove that you always vote Republican or you always vote Democrat," said Postlewaite.
Postlewaite said recent federal court decisions, including one case Tuesday about North Carolina's maps, explain the U.S. Supreme Court's current position on overruling state court decisions which is that lower and state courts have higher authority.
Postlewaite is also educating the public about a little-known rule involving the maps.
A 4-3 state Supreme Court ruling in 2021 said the state's new maps must include a "least change rule" which requires map drawers to add the minimum changes necessary to the state's new legislative maps. Postlewaite said the process is about keeping the maps as close as possible to ones already drawn.
"It's just a matter of if you've got these borders that are created for one district, then try to keep them as close to the current borders as you can," said Postlewaite.
According to the Associated Press, Gov. Evers' maps could elect 44 Democrats and 55 Republicans in the State Assembly and 13 Democrats and 20 Republicans in the State Senate. That would change an estimated seven seats in both chambers combined to Democratic control.
The state's congressional seats would stay the same: Republicans would hold five seats while Democrats would have three.