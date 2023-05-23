Local rally pushes for debt ceiling compromise

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local and state leaders are pushing Congress to keep clean energy initiatives by raising the debt ceiling.
During a rally Tuesday, Eau Claire City Council members Jeremy Gragert and Emily Anderson, and State Representative Jodi Emerson talked about the risks of removing clean energy items that were previously included in the inflation reduction act.
Local leaders fear these initiatives may be removed if the debt ceiling is not raised. Emerson argued clean energy cuts would result in job losses for thousands of Wisconsin residents.
"Right now Joint Finance is dealing with workforce development issues. This is a project that brings jobs to our state," Rep. Emerson said.
The meeting was held at the solar tree in Boyd Park, showcasing the city's efforts toward clean energy. Emerson said Republican legislators are using repealing efforts as a bargaining tool for negotiating a compromise.
She called on Republicans to reach common ground on the debt ceiling issue. The country could default as early as June 1 unless the debt ceiling is raised.