...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett,
Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door,
Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant,
Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau,
Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln,
Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette - North, Marinette - South,
Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto - North, Oconto -
South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage,
Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint Croix, Sauk, Sawyer,
Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth,
Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago,
Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Local rally pushes for debt ceiling compromise

  Updated
  • 0
Debt Ceiling Dem Rally
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local and state leaders are pushing Congress to keep clean energy initiatives by raising the debt ceiling.

During a rally Tuesday, Eau Claire City Council members Jeremy Gragert and Emily Anderson, and State Representative Jodi Emerson talked about the risks of removing clean energy items that were previously included in the inflation reduction act.

Local leaders fear these initiatives may be removed if the debt ceiling is not raised. Emerson argued clean energy cuts would result in job losses for thousands of Wisconsin residents.

"Right now Joint Finance is dealing with workforce development issues. This is a project that brings jobs to our state," Rep. Emerson said.

The meeting was held at the solar tree in Boyd Park, showcasing the city's efforts toward clean energy. Emerson said Republican legislators are using repealing efforts as a bargaining tool for negotiating a compromise.

She called on Republicans to reach common ground on the debt ceiling issue. The country could default as early as June 1 unless the debt ceiling is raised.

