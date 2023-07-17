Local Senator Jeff Smith proposing four bills that would protect Wisconsin's pollinators

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Local State Senator Jeff Smith just proposed four bills that he said would help protect Wisconsin's pollinator population.
He said pollinators are essential for one-third of the nation's food supply, and they're vital to Wisconsin as well. The fewer pollinators in the state, the fewer crops farmers can produce.
"Wisconsin's pollinator-dependent crops include fruits and vegetables like apples, cranberries...cherries over in Door County. They represent over $230 million in annual production in Wisconsin," Smith said. "We have to protect those pollinators because we need to protect our agriculture industry."
One bill would prohibit the DNR from using harmful insecticides on grounds it maintains. Another would allow cities and municipalities to regulate pesticide use. He's also proposing state government gives preference to native prairie and forage plants that encourage pollination, and the fourth would prohibit plants from being labeled beneficial to pollinators if they've been treated with insecticides.
All four bills will be read in a public hearing. That date has yet to be determined.