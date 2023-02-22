Local voter turnout unusually high for Tuesday's primary election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday's primary election brought a high turnout of voters in Eau Claire. Officials say that's unusual for a February primary.
In the county, 17.5% of eligible voters cast their ballots for one available seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. That's higher than last year's spring primary, which drew just over 10%. It's also more than the last primary where the Supreme Court was the main race on the ballot. That was in 2020, and 12.6% of eligible voters voted.
Eau Claire County Clerk Sue McDonald said she thinks that's because people are growing more in tune with politics and voting.
"There was more turnout than expected for this last election," McDonald said. "I think just because the topics are in local and national news, regarding the Supreme Court justices that are running."
She said they're anticipating more high turnout in the April general election, and they're expecting record highs throughout 2024.
In Dunn County, 16% of eligible voters cast a ballot. Statewide, about 20% of the voting-age population voted according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.