Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Local voter turnout unusually high for Tuesday's primary election

  • Updated
  • 0
Voting Booth Express Vote
Katrina Lim

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday's primary election brought a high turnout of voters in Eau Claire. Officials say that's unusual for a February primary.

Related: Protasiewicz, Kelly advance in Wisconsin high court primary

In the county, 17.5% of eligible voters cast their ballots for one available seat in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. That's higher than last year's spring primary, which drew just over 10%. It's also more than the last primary where the Supreme Court was the main race on the ballot. That was in 2020, and 12.6% of eligible voters voted.

Eau Claire County Clerk Sue McDonald said she thinks that's because people are growing more in tune with politics and voting.

"There was more turnout than expected for this last election," McDonald said. "I think just because the topics are in local and national news, regarding the Supreme Court justices that are running."

She said they're anticipating more high turnout in the April general election, and they're expecting record highs throughout 2024.

In Dunn County, 16% of eligible voters cast a ballot. Statewide, about 20% of the voting-age population voted according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. 

