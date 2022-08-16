Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stops in Osseo, Eau Claire as part of campaign tour

OSSEO (WQOW) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made a campaign stop at a farm in Osseo looking to discuss the importance of Wisconsin agriculture.
Barnes, a Democrat, is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Wisconsin, and Trempealeau County is one of his many "Working for Wisconsin" tour stops.
During his tour, he looked at how a local family operates their farm and listened to area farmers, teachers, and small business owners about their needs and concerns like lack of available childcare, conservation of the environment, and what they want to see in the next farm bill.
He also talked about immigration reform.
"The majority of support I've seen for immigration reform has been on farms, these farm visits. It's hard to say that there is a labor shortage when we have people who want to come to work and that's why we do need comprehensive immigration reform in the country," Barnes said.
His campaign team said he could not take questions from the media due to time constraints.
He will face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson for the Senate seat in the general election in November.
Barnes also stopped in Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon. He talked with supporters at the Brewing Projekt.