Mandela Barnes makes U.S. Senate campaign stop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes made a campaign stop Wednesday at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire.
The lieutenant governor held a roundtable with four area business owners following the release of his 'Family Farm to Main Street' plan that he said will help support Wisconsin's small businesses.
Barnes took aim at current Republican senator Ron Johnson and said he has continually turned his back on Wisconsinites. Barnes cited the Oshkosh Corporation's recent plan to move 1,000 manufacturing jobs to South Carolina.
"Look no further than Oshkosh where there is an opportunity for us to create a thousand additional good paying, family sustaining jobs — jobs that Ron Johnson won't fight for —and on top of that, you can look at the infrastructure bill that is gonna do a great deal to help out the state of Wisconsin and cities like Eau Claire," said Barnes.
Brewing Projekt owner Will Glass said he felt heard by Barnes during the roundtable listening session, but added that legislators at both the federal and state level define all small businesses as the same.
"We're not the same and you can't treat us the same," Glass said. "You have to look at us as we are and how we come to you and I think a lot of legislators forget that."
Lt. Gov. Barnes is among 12 candidates in the Democratic field vying to unseat Johnson. Since entering the race, Barnes has raised $2.3 million dollars which is the most of any Democratic candidate according to recent campaign finance reports.