Mandela Barnes visits Chippewa Falls to present $120,000 grant check to local clinic

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) — Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes visited Chippewa Falls to present a grant check of $120,000 to Open Door Clinic.
The Open Door Clinic is a non-profit that provides healthcare services and community resources for residents who are struggling to find alternatives.
Barnes said the grant he delivered Tuesday is a part of nearly $650 million the Evers administration has allocated toward community building and recovery so far.
"This is an organization that's already doing such incredible work, and we're hoping this grant funding will allow them to expand services and help them reach even more people," Barnes said. "We've been through a very difficult past few years and our Equitable Recovery Grant Program is helping community-based programs meet the need, to help reduce disparities and help promote equity all across the state of Wisconsin."
Barnes went on to explain that the administration’s approach to COVID recovery is not to get back to normal, because in his words, “Normal wasn’t good enough for far too many.”