Marquette Poll finds lower approval of the U.S. Supreme Court

(WQOW) - The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows approval of the U.S. Supreme Court is at new lows, along with strong partisan differences over abortion and gun rights.
Wednesday's national survey results focus largely on the public's opinion about the Supreme Court.
The survey finds that approval of the U.S. Supreme Court has fallen to 38%, while 61% disapprove of how the court is handling its job. In contrast, 66% of Americans approved of the court in September 2020.
The sharp decline in approval follows the court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, overruling the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
When it comes to gun rights, a majority of respondents at 56% favored the court's ruling of the New York State Rifle and Pistole Association v. Bruen, while 44% opposed this expansion of gun rights.
Approval of the court is more sharply polarized among party lines than it was in March.
In March, partisan differences were modest with 64% of Republicans and 52% of Democrats approving of the court's handling its job.
This changed after the leaked draft opinion in May, with approval among Republicans rising to 71% and approval among Democrats falling to 28%.
"The court has moved from a situation of sort of minimal polarization to one now where polarization is nearly as extreme as it is over the president or other political issues," said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll.
This survey was conducted between July 5 and July 12, interviewing 1,003 adults nationwide.
The next Marquette Poll, to be released Thursday, July 21, will be about reaction to the January 6 hearings and opinions of President Joe Biden and a possible Donald Trump candidacy in 2024.