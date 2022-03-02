Marquette Poll gives insight into Wisconsinites' views ahead of 2022 elections

(WQOW) - A new Marquette Poll is showing how voters view Wisconsin's upcoming midterm election, also showing what issues are most important to voters.
55% of Wisconsinites who responded to the poll said they are very enthusiastic to vote in the 2022 elections for governor, Senator and other offices. 7% said they are not at all enthusiastic.
Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Senator, is viewed favorably by 33% of those polled, and unfavorably by 45%, with 21% uncertain, according to the poll. The public's view towards him has declined considerably since before the pandemic in January 2019 over 11 percentage points.
When asked to approve or disapprove of Governor Tony Evers' job overall, respondents were split. 50% said that they approve of his job in office overall, and 41% said they disapproved. 8% said they did not know, and 1% did not answer the question.
When asked about the governor's favorability, 47% said they see Evers as favorable and 41% said they see him as unfavorable.
Wisconsin also appears to be increasingly compelled to economic issues. There is a high level of concern over inflation, with 68% saying they are very concerned and 28% saying they are somewhat concerned. Just 4% of those polled are not worried.
To view the full poll results, click here.