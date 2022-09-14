Marquette Poll shows Wisconsin races getting closer as we near November

(WQOW) - As the November election draws closer, the races for U.S. Senate and governor are growing tighter. Results from the Marquette Law School Poll published Wednesday show Novembers candidates are polling closer and closer.
In the race for governor, Republican businessman Tim Michels is vying to unseat Democratic governor Tony Evers. Evers remains in the lead but support has dropped since August, from polling with 48% of likely voters to 47%. Michels, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, remains unchanged, drawing support from 44% of likely voters.
Those numbers are consistent along party lines. The poll shows 95% of Democrats support Evers, and 92% of Republicans support Michels. Additionally, 45% of Independent voters back Evers with 39% choosing Michels.
Michels' favorability has been going down. In June, 22% said they found him unfavorable. Now that number is at 39%. Evers' favorability has remained more or less consistent, with this recent poll showing him at 45% favorability. However, Evers job approval has dropped since last month, from 47% approval to 45%.
The Senate race is growing tighter as well. GOP incumbent Ron Johnson holds a narrow lead with 49% of likely voters. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes trails behind with 48%. August's poll had Barnes at 52% over Johnson at 45%.
The poll also shows voters remain most concerned about inflation, with crime and accurate vote counts polling as second and third highest issues.
The election is Tuesday November 6. Click here to view all poll results.