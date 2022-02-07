Meet Menomonie's School Board candidates

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie got to hear from its candidates for School Board on Monday night.
The League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce hosted this "Meet the Candidates" forum virtually.
All seven candidates were there to speak ahead of next week's primaries.
The forum was moderated by a League of Women Voters co-president, Ellen Ochs, who presented questions previously submitted by the public.
These questions ranged from the School Board's role in handling controversies or equity diversity and inclusion (EDI), to recruiting and retaining qualified staff, to promoting student achievement.
COVID-19 mitigation was also discussed. Some candidates said they opposed mask and vaccine mandates, while others said they expect the pandemic to be a nonissue by the next board term, but that health and safety for every student is always important.
One topic candidates reached a consensus on was transparency. A majority of candidates said a priority for them was increasing communication to parents on what is being taught in the classroom and how they can have a say in curriculum.
A majority also agreed that supporting teachers through listening and providing more staff is one of the most important issues facing the School District of the Menomonie Area.
School Board primaries are next Tuesday, February 15.
Click here for a recording of Monday's forum.