Meet Willow, the Bidens' new cat

(WQOW) - The Bidens have welcomed a cat named Willow into the White House. The announcement made Friday saw significant excitement from cat-lovers, who have not seen a cat in the White House in 13 years.
ABC News reports that Willow is named for the town Willow Grove Pennsylvania, where First lady Jill Biden grew up. Willow, who is 2-years-old with green eyes and grey fur, is also from Pennsylvania.
Meet Willow!💕 pic.twitter.com/Gl3SnsMnvW— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 28, 2022
The White House has not been home to a cat since India, who lived with George W. Bush and his family through most of his two terms in office. Most U.S. Presidents have had pets, with Abraham Lincoln being the first to have pet cats in the White House.
The Biden's have two dogs as well, Major and Commander, though Commander is the only one that lives with them at the White House.