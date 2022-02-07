Menomonie School Board candidates to answer questions from the public

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Next week's primary vote will decide who will get School Board seats in Menomonie.
To prepare, candidates are answering questions in a digital format on Monday night.
The League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley is hosting Monday's candidate forum, along with the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce.
Seven candidates are vying for three school board seats, but after the primaries, there will only be six names left in the running.
All seven will be present at Monday's virtual event.
The Forum will be moderated by the League of Women Voters co-president, Ellen Ochs.
They said all questions were submitted by the public.
While questions were due by February 3, you can watch the discussions live Monday at 7 p.m. and vote in the primaries on February 15.
Click here to view the Menomonie School Board Candidate Forum livestream.