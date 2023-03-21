 Skip to main content
More than 250 cast ballots on first early voting day in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Election officials say early voting is off to a great start as Eau Claire residents cast their ballot.

City election officials said that on Tuesday, 263 people utilized drive-thru voting at Eau Claire city hall. That's nearly double the amount of people that came through on the first day of drive-thru voting for the April 2021 election.

You can vote early by doing in-person absentee voting through the drive-thru, or just walk up to a tent at the city hall parking lot.

You can also request an absentee ballot by mail, or of course you can vote in-person on election day, which is April 4.

Drive-thru voting is Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and ends next Friday on March 31.

