New bill aims to add more adult-sized changing tables in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There could be some change coming to restrooms in Wisconsin that would help people with disabilities.
A new bill would require certain buildings to have at least one universal adult-sized changing station in its restrooms. The changing table would increase personal hygiene access for individuals with a disability.
Senator Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick) introduced the bill with other legislators. He says some adults lack a safe and clean place to change — leading them to resort to being changed on restroom floors.
He added the bill would improve the quality of life for people.
"We just think no one should have to go through such a demeaning and unsanitary experience and this is a need for some people.," he said.
The bill has certain requirements and would only impact buildings that see a high capacity of people. That includes shopping malls, schools, government buildings and hospitals.
The changing tables would only be installed in new buildings that begin construction next July.
The bill would also create a tax credit for small businesses that install a changing station.
You can find a copy of the bill here.