New bill would require teaching Asian American, Hmong history as part of instruction in Wisconsin

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
777.0 feet on 09/10/1938.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Some park and agricultural lands become
inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 10.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.6 feet on 04/10/2013.

&&

New bill would require teaching Asian American, Hmong history as part of instruction in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
capitol-exterior

MADISON (WQOW) - Local legislators are pushing for a change in curriculum. They want Asian Americans to be included in history lessons, saying their story is Wisconsin's story.

Earlier in April, Republican Senator Jesse James of Altoona, along with other Wisconsin legislators, introduced Senate Bill 240.

Under current law, school boards are required to provide an instructional program designed to give students an understanding of human relations, particularly in regards to American Indians, Black Americans, and Hispanics.

This bill directs school boards to include instructional program information related to Hmong Americans and Asian Americans as well.

“Hmong history is Wisconsin history as far as I’m concerned. They fought alongside the US during the Vietnam War and were forced to find refuge in other countries to avoid persecution. Many chose to make our state their home, including places like Eau Claire and Wausau. When we tell their story, we are telling our story. I think the importance of that cannot be overstated,” said Sen. James. 

The bill was read for the first time and referred to the Committee on Education on April 14.

The bill has gotten bi-partisan support from both sides of the aisle, including a co-sponsorship from Democratic Representative Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you