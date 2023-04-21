New bill would require teaching Asian American, Hmong history as part of instruction in Wisconsin

MADISON (WQOW) - Local legislators are pushing for a change in curriculum. They want Asian Americans to be included in history lessons, saying their story is Wisconsin's story.
Earlier in April, Republican Senator Jesse James of Altoona, along with other Wisconsin legislators, introduced Senate Bill 240.
Under current law, school boards are required to provide an instructional program designed to give students an understanding of human relations, particularly in regards to American Indians, Black Americans, and Hispanics.
This bill directs school boards to include instructional program information related to Hmong Americans and Asian Americans as well.
“Hmong history is Wisconsin history as far as I’m concerned. They fought alongside the US during the Vietnam War and were forced to find refuge in other countries to avoid persecution. Many chose to make our state their home, including places like Eau Claire and Wausau. When we tell their story, we are telling our story. I think the importance of that cannot be overstated,” said Sen. James.
The bill was read for the first time and referred to the Committee on Education on April 14.
The bill has gotten bi-partisan support from both sides of the aisle, including a co-sponsorship from Democratic Representative Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire.