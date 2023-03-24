New Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski on vision for office, goals, and GOP criticism

MADISON (WQOW) - Eau Claire native and now Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski spoke with News 18 about her goals for the office, as well as addressed GOP criticism.
Godlewski said this experience has been a "whirlwind", and if you asked her last week if she would have been appointed Wisconsin Secretary of State, she would not have believed you.
As for her vision for the office, she wants to first hear from Wisconsinites. She told News 18 she plans to travel the Badger State and hold listening sessions to learn how people want her to serve the state.
Godlewski talked about how she was surprised when Governor Tony Evers asked her to do this job.
"It's all been a whirlwind as far as being called into the governor's office just a week ago when he sat me down in his conference room, and we started talking about the Secretary of State's office, and at the end of that conversation he said 'Sarah I'd like to appoint you to this office,'" Godlewski said. "I was really thrown back, but it was an honor to be asked to serve."
Her last office was as the Wisconsin State Treasurer. She did not seek re-election to that post as she ran an ultimately unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate. Her last day as treasurer was January 3.
Since then, she has created an organization called "Woman Win Wisconsin" that advocats for reproductive rights.
Godlewski also addressed calls from Republican lawmakers who want to have a special election to fill the office. She said that it is in the state constitution that the governor appoints someone when a constitutional office is vacated, and that by appointing her, Governor Tony Evers is following the law.
"This is how government works," she said.
Earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Senate passed a resolution calling on Governor Evers to hold a special election for the Office of Secretary of State.
Senator Jesse James (R-Altoona) said in a press release that Wisconsinites did not elect her to a three-and-a-half year term, and that holding a special election is "the right thing to do."
The Associated Press reports that Wisconsin’s Secretary of State has almost no official duties. But since the 2020 presidential election, Republicans have been mulling shifting oversight of elections to that office, which hasn’t played a role in Wisconsin elections since 1974.