New voting check-in machines in Dunn County meant to cut wait time, make elections more secure

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Dunn County voters will see some new technology at the polls that will help speed up the registration and check in process.
Twelve municipalities in Dunn County will be using Badger Book machines that act as an electronic poll book. When a voter goes to the polls, poll workers will use the Badger Books to check them in and check their registration.
Seven Dunn Co. municipalities used Badger Book machines in the primary election in February. Andrew Mercil, Dunn County Clerk, said the machines significantly cut down wait times and are more secure than traditional poll books.
"Not only is the Badger Book making voting a more streamlined process, it's actually keeping the elections more secure and keeping our election integrity super super high," Mercil said. "One of the ways we are doing that is because you can scan the back of an I.D. to check in for voting. That's an additional step that we're taking to make sure the person who is voting is the person who is voting."
Mercil said the Badger Books do not connect to the internet, so they cannot be hacked. The machines are only used for registration and check in, and do not process any ballots.