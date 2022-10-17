Pfaff criticizes Van Orden over January 6 at local veterans roundtable

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Brad Pfaff held a roundtable discussion with veterans in Eau Claire on Monday. The discussion included issues including healthcare, access to jobs and the high suicide rate, but those in attendance made it clear one issue took precedence above the others — the preservation of American democracy.
"I don't think there's another issue that's more important than that," Navy veteran Eric Larsen said. "We aren't going to be able to solve problems if we can't get past that basic issue of self-governance. The fact that veterans of our military would go to Washington D.C. and behave the way they did on January 6, just cuts to the core of who we are as a people."
Pfaff has repeatedly criticized his opponent, Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden, for being at the nation’s capital during the attempted insurrection on January 6, and doubled down on that criticism during his stop.
"When you're running for Congress, you need to be forthcoming with the people of this district," Pfaff said. "Why was Derrick Van Orden in Washington D.C. on January 6? Who did he communicate with when he was in a restricted area? He's been very, very quiet on all of this, and I'll tell you why. Because he recognizes the fact that what happened on January 6 was wrong."
Van Orden's campaign responded to this criticism with the following statement:
“Brad Pfaff has strung together a series of half-truths in an effort to smear my reputation. Pfaff was working for the Congressman that represented Tomah when the worst scandal in the history of the Veterans Administration took place. Veterans were overdosing on opioids and committing suicide in the parking lot and he said nothing. Pfaff’s conduct proves once again he's willing to say anything to gain personal political power and that should be disqualifying for public office.”