Pfaff says Van Orden was at Jan. 6; Van Orden says voters aren't concerned

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The two candidates running to represent the 3rd Congressional District made campaign stops in the Chippewa Valley Thursday, the same day as what will likely be the last hearing for the House Committee investigating the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Democrat Brad Pfaff was in Eau Claire Thursday morning to discuss health care. But after the stop, News 18 caught up with him to ask about January 6, a topic he has focused on in ads.
Pfaff said his opponent, Republican Derrick Van Orden, was at the Capitol that day. Pfaff accuses Van Orden of lying about how involved he was with the events of that day, which resulted in multiple people dead and hundreds hurt.
"What happened on January 6 was dead, dead serious and people were injured, and they were killed, and property was damaged," Pfaff said. "Our democracy is on the brink right now we cannot allow someone like Derrick Van Orden to represent us."
Van Orden has previously told News 18 he was there to see then-president Trump speak and to peacefully protest the electoral college vote, but not take part in the riots on the Capitol.
But Thursday when News 18 asked him multiple times to respond to the comments Pfaff made, he refused to comment, and claimed this is not what people in the 3rd Congressional District are concerned about.
"What I hear from people in the district is this. We have the highest inflation in 40 years. They can't fill their gas tank and their grocery cart on the same day," he said.
Van Orden was in Lake Hallie for a round table and to receive the endorsement of the Wisconsin Tavern League.