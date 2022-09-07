Pfaff to Van Orden: The people here in Wisconsin know who I am

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Congressional candidate Brad Pfaff made a campaign stop in the Chippewa Valley on Wednesday, touring a farm near Chippewa Falls.
The Pfaff campaign chose to visit the farm because Pfaff said Wisconsin farmers lack a strong voice in U.S. Congress, pointing to the lack of Wisconsin representation on either the senate or congressional agriculture committee -- something Pfaff has promised to change.
"Agriculture is who we are," Pfaff said after the tour. "It's on our license plates. Our license plates read 'America's Dairyland.' That tells a story of people, of families and our community. And as a member of Congress I will fight like hell for our family farmers."
In an official statement regarding Pfaff’s Chippewa Falls visit, his opponent, Derrick Van Orden, called Pfaff a “Say everything, do nothing career politician who has never had a job in his entire life.”
News 18 asked Pfaff about the statement, to which he responded, “The people here in western and central Wisconsin, they know who I am.”