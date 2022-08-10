Political science professor talks surprises from primary results

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local political expert is sharing his analysis of Tuesday's primary election, noting a few surprises.
UW-Eau Claire political science chair Geoff Peterson said the narrow win of assembly speaker Robin Vos really surprised him.
He believes the close race was unexpected since Vos' opponent's campaign was fairly quiet until a few weeks ago.
He was also surprised about the close race between the Democratic 3rd Congressional District candidates and Jesse James and Brian Westrate for the GOP nomination for State Senate District 23.
Peterson said the people who turn out on both sides of the aisle tend to be the most strongly partisan, so as a consequence, primaries tend to pull Democrats to the left and Republicans to the right because they're the ones candidates are trying to attract.
"It'll be interesting to see how it plays out in the general election because particularly in the case of Tim Michels, he has to decide, does he try to move back towards more of the center right position to attract more moderate voters or does he think that taking the positions he's taken will drive up turnout enough?" Peterson said.
The numbers are not reconciled yet, but Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl said it looks like this year's election is the highest turnout for an August primary yet. About 31 percent of voters, or 12,157, voted in Eau Claire for the August 2022 election versus 10,954 in August 2020 and 3,885 in August 2014.
Peterson said if primary turnout goes up, it usually means general election turnout will be higher than normal as well.