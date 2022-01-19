Polk County lawyer, former State Representative, launches campaign for Wisconsin Attorney General

BALSAM LAKE (WQOW) - Lawyer and former State Representative Adam Jarchow is setting his sights back on public office, this time running for Wisconsin Attorney General.
Jarchow, a Republican, said in the statement for his campaign launch that he vows to "restore leadership to the Attorney General’s office and stop the encroachment of government in our lives."
In 2014, Jarchow was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly representing the 28th district. He was reelected in 2016, but did not run for a third term in 2018, instead unsuccessfully making a bid for State Senate.
Jarchow began his own law firm in 2017 in Clear Lake.
The primary is February 15, and the election is April 5.
You can learn more about him and his campaign by going to his website or watching his campaign video below.