Polls are now open in Wisconsin; here's how to go vote

(WQOW) - It's midterm election day and the polls are officially open until 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can stay there and still vote.
If you want to see what is on your ballot before you head to the polls, click here and give your address.
If you are looking for your polling location, click here and give your address.
Not registered? That's okay, you can register at your polling site before you cast your ballot. Make sure to bring a valid State of Wisconsin Driver License or State of Wisconsin ID card issued by the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Also bring something to verify your address if it is different from your photo ID. Click here for more on how to register.
Want to know who won? Click here and follow along as results come in.