Preparations underway in Eau Claire for spring primary election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Preparations for the 2022 local primary election are underway as the election will officially take place on Tuesday.
For Eau Claire area residents, the vote will be for members of the school board and the county supervisory district. The top contenders of Tuesday's race will go onto the April election.
The spring primary traditionally brings a lower turnout than other elections, but City Clerk Carrie Riepl said all poll sites are prepared and well staffed.
For those who are not yet registered to vote, you can register at your poll site on election day.
Something new this year is the redistricting from the 2020 census that modified voting wards based on population.
"I think the most important thing is for voters to make sure they are going to the correct poll site," Riepl said. "There have been some changes in poll sites and ward numbers so you may be in a different ward and poll site than in the past, or it could be the same."
Voters who have been registered and have not moved should have recently received a postcard on where their poll is located.
To find where you should go to vote in Eau Claire, click here.