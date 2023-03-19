"Rally For Our Rights" in Phoenix Park held to encourage voters ahead of Supreme Court election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens of people bundled up and gathered in Phoenix Park for Rally For Our Rights, an effort to energize voters ahead of next month's state Supreme Court election.
A big topic at the rally was Wisconsin's current abortion law from 1849, which makes the procedure illegal after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.
The state Supreme Court may see a case challenging that law, and in April, Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelley are vying for an open seat on the court.
At the rally on Sunday, newly appointed Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski encouraged voters to support Protasiewicz, saying she will support reproductive freedom
"An attack on any of our rights is an attack on all of our rights," Godlewski said. "We know that [in] the Supreme Court, these are decisions that are going through their docket right now. Whether it's rights for women and addressing that 1849 abortion law to rights with water."
News 18 spoke to candidate Dan Kelly in Altoona on March 12. He said it isn't the job of a justice to rule based on personal opinion, rather, based on the constitution and the law.
"I understand that the attorney general has filed a lawsuit saying that the 1985 statute has superseded the 1849 statute on this question," said Kelly. "And so it appears that that's going to be the question presented to the court. It's not going to be shall we or shall we not have abortion in the state of Wisconsin."
The Supreme Court Election is Tuesday, April 4.