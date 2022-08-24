Red Letter Grant recipient moving into grant-founder Cooke's old retail space

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A grant started by former Congressional candidate and Eau Claire native Rebecca Cooke is helping one local entrepreneur follow in her footsteps.
Many in the Chippewa Valley know Cooke as one of the candidates for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District that came up short in the partisan primary to Brad Pfaff. But years before she was asking for votes, Cooke was selling wares as the owner and operator of Red’s Mercantile in Eau Claire.
Red’s closed this week, and a nonprofit Cooke started for local female entrepreneurs has come full circle, as the owner of the business moving into the space is one of the Red Letter Grant’s 2018 recipients.
"The Red Letter Grant is an organization that I founded that supports women entrepreneurs throughout ten counties in western Wisconsin," Cooke said. "We award start up capital in the form of two-thousand-dollar grants. We've helped 31 businesses launch in the last six years, and so that's going to stay around as a fixture for many years to come. We're really working to support female entrepreneurs, especially in rural communities."
The Red Letter Grant is currently taking applications. You can apply or learn more here.
The business moving into the old Red’s space is Hive & Hollow, a Menomonie-based sustainable floral shop. Owner Sarah Lambert-Freeman plans to open in mid-September.
As for Cooke she said she’s taking some time before diving into her next venture, but would love to eventually open another business here in Eau Claire, perhaps even a new restaurant.
As for politics, she has no plans of disappearing, and plans to run for office again in the future. For now, she is focusing on supporting Brad Pfaff in his campaign, as well as several other up-and-coming down-ballot candidates running for office in the area.
"I hope that my candidacy inspires other people, whether they are small business owners, workers, a waitress or a union member, to know that they can step up and represent their community. You don't have to come from a certain family or economic background to be able to run, whether it's for school board or U.S. Congress," she said.
"We all have a responsibility to work to serve our community, whether it's through social entrepreneurship endeavors or serving in public office," Cooke said. "That's the avenue I chose, and I don't think it's the last time that I run."