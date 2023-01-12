Reintroduced 'Safe Harbor' bill aims to protect minors from prostitution charges

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A local legislator is bringing back the 'Safe Harbor Bill,' a proposed law that would prohibit minors from being charged with prostitution.
The bipartisan bill has been introduced in past legislative sessions but was not signed into law.
Co-author Senator Jesse James (R-Altoona) said under current state law, minors cannot legally consent to sexual acts, but they are still being prosecuted for prostitution.
He added that the average age of a child sex trafficking victim is 12-14 years old.
The Safe Harbor Bill, or LRB-1123, would ensure youth under 18 years old that engage in prostitution are viewed as victims and survivors of sexual and human trafficking rather than criminals.
"The goal is to get to the trafficker and not the child," Sen. James said. "The child is a tool of this trafficker's overall plan, evil plan as far as I'm concerned. We need to take into consideration of changing the narrative and allowing the child to see that we are there to help them, to protect them."
The bill has been sent out to legislators for co-sponsorship. Similar legislation to Safe Harbor has passed in 30 states, as well as Washington D.C.