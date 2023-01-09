Rep. Derrick Van Orden on a historic first week in Congress, his priorities in office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WQOW) - After five days of voting, House Republicans elected Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. In the 15 rounds of votes conducted, McCarthy had long struggled to gain the majority necessary to win the speakership.
Representative of Wisconsin's Third Congressional District Derrick Van Orden said he supported McCarthy from the start.
He said he now believes they've come up with a rules package that will help Congress act effectively. Primarily, he said they are focused on holding the federal government accountable, such as through a guarantee that the speakership itself could be vacated.
Van Orden said through the many days of voting, he never doubted McCarthy would get the gavel.
"Democracy is messy on purpose," Rep. Van Orden said. "Kevin McCarthy is the only guy that could unify this party to have us move forward. That's just factual."
Now that he's been officially sworn-in, Van Orden said he's getting to work. He said the first bill he is supporting would repeal new funding to the IRS, which he said is more focused on taxing the individual taxpayer than billionaires.
However, he said his main priority is getting on the House Committee on Agriculture.
"My goal here is to get on the Ag Committee to represent our farmers across the state. It hasn't been done for a very long time," Rep. Van Orden said. "I made that promise and I think it's right. We're the dairy state for Pete's sakes."
He said if he is able to work on the House Committee on Agriculture, he can help promote rural developments here in Wisconsin.
Another priority Van Orden mentioned was expanding mental health resources in the district. He said expanding those resources would help keep people out of jails.