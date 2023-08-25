Rep. Emerson appointed to Wisconsin Human Trafficking Task Force

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Four new state Assembly task forces were announced this week, with one co-led by a local representative.
Assembly speaker Robin Vos announced the creation of the Human Trafficking Task Force Thursday, and Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire was appointed as vice-chair of the newly-created task force.
It will be a bipartisan task force focused on finding ways of fighting human trafficking through support for survivors and prevention.
Emerson has high hopes for the task force.
"My goal is to introduce some of my colleagues to what human trafficking looks like in the state of Wisconsin, programs that we can put out there to prevent it, what we need to do to help survivors, and a couple of bills that I've wanted to pass for several years," Emerson said.
This isn't the first time Rep. Emerson has worked to fight human trafficking.
Before being elected to represent Eau Claire, she worked for local nonprofit Fierce Freedom. She helped develop training on identifying human trafficking for law enforcement, schools, and hotels.