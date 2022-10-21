Rep. Tiffany pens letter to Speaker Pelosi asking for hearings on Biden Administration

(WQOW) - Gas prices are top of mind for many Americans, but Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-7th Congressional District) is concerned about what the Biden administration may be doing to try to lower prices, and now he has written a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking for Congress to act.
In his letter, he said the Biden administration may have pressured Saudi Arabia to delay a planned cut in oil production until after the midterm elections.
Rep. Tiffany, a Republican representing northern Wisconsin, wrote Speaker Pelosi asking to convene hearings to determine if the calls took place, and if the president tried to impact the outcome of the 2022 election.
He told News 18 that while others in Congress support his letter, he was the only one who signed it, but he is hopeful the speaker will take his call for action seriously.
"We should take a look, as Congress in our oversight authority, at was the Biden administration trying to influence the election by saying to the Saudis that we want you to delay your production cuts until after the election," he said.
Rep. Tiffany's office told News 18 he has not received a response from the house speaker.